Widespread Strikes Have Resulted in 4.1 Million Missed Days of Work in 2023 (So Far) From autoworkers to actors, 2023 has witnessed a remarkable surge in strikes across various industries, with over 353,000 workers participating in work stoppages.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • The striking workers hail from diverse professions, including nurses, Hollywood actors, writers, and autoworkers.
  • As strikers fight for higher pay and better working conditions, the stoppages have resulted in over four million missed days of work, new data found.

The hottest place for coworkers to congregate lately is on the picket line.

From nurses to Hollywood actors to autoworkers, industry professionals are stepping out on their jobs to advocate for higher pay and benefits. So far in 2023, over 353,000 workers have gone on strike, the most in nearly two decades, according to Bloomberg Law data.

The widespread strikes have resulted in 4.1 million missed days of work so far in 2023, according to data from The Labor Department, per The Wall Street Journal.

The last time work stoppages occurred at a similar scale to today's numbers was in 1997 when approximately 180,000 UPS workers went on strike. This year, the UPS teamsters embarked on a strike in June that concluded in a new contract agreement in August.

The largest number of work stoppages so far this year are by Hollywood actors, which account for about 160,000 of current work stoppages, according to the data.

Actors (L-R) Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seehorn, Norma Maldonado, Aaron Paul, writer Peter Gould, Betsy Brandt, Matt Jones, Charles Baker, Jesse Plemons and Bryan Cranston join members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and WGA on the picket line in front of Sony Studios in Culver City, California, on August 29, 2023. Chris Delmas/AFP | Getty Images

Last week, United Auto Workers (UAW) members went on strike advocating for higher wages, making their strike the second largest work stoppage in recent history—UAW encompasses nearly 150,000 workers from General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

The strike, which began on September 15, calls for an immediate pay raise of 20% and subsequent 5% increases over four years. Negotiations are still ongoing as the strike has entered its fourth day.

However, despite the growing number of strikes, there are still 70% fewer strikes now in the U.S. compared to the early 1970s, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Union membership has declined over the years due to various factors, including "right to work" laws (state-level regulations that prohibit employers and labor unions from requiring workers to join a union or pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment), as well as some companies being openly opposed to worker unions.

Still, approval of labor unions is at its highest level in almost 60 years, according to Gallup. In 2022, Gallup found that 71% of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest number since 1965.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Unions Wages Strike

Most Popular

See all
Business News

He Won the $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot. Now He's Snatching Up Swanky Homes Across Los Angeles.

Thirty-one-year-old Edwin Castro took his winnings as a lump sum.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

It Can Be Hard Raising Capital For a Small Business — But These 3 Ways Really Work.

It can be hard to raise capital for a small local business if you haven't learned the right strategies. Ultimately, however, raising capital is possible at any level — if you employ the correct approach. Here's how.

By Samuel Leeds
Business News

Taco Bell Employee Charged With Fraud, Theft After Stealing Customer Credit Card Information

The employee worked at a Taco Bell located in Oregon, Ohio.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

The Man Who Invented a Technology Used Billions of Times a Day Doesn't Get Credit for It. Now He's Setting the Record Straight.

Paul McEnroe, an award-winning engineer who spent more than two decades in leadership roles at IBM, opens up about the Universal Product Code's development and the misconception that persists.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

5 Keys to an Influencer Marketing Campaign That Makes You Money

To make your influencer campaign successful, you need more than just a great idea.

By Stephanie Garcia
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Why Better Employee Benefits Can Be More Attractive Than Higher Salaries

While a competitive salary is undeniably crucial in the recruitment process, the power of a robust benefits package cannot be understated for building a dedicated, satisfied, and high-performing team.

By Trent Bryson