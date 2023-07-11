The Massive UPS Strike Could Wreck the U.S. Economy, But Amazon Might Profit Big Time Anyway — Here's Why The contract between UPS workers and the company expires on August 1.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Potential UPS strike could be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history
  • Amazon Prime Day could see a boost in sales as consumers rush to place orders in advance
  • Retailers have to prepare to meet demand in the aftermath of supply chain shortages

Although the potential UPS strike — what would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history — could devastate both the company and the U.S. economy, Amazon will likely come out on top.

That's because of Prime Day, which kicks off today, and consumers who are prepared to snag their deals far enough in advance to ensure purchases arrive in time for back-to-school next month, Yahoo Finance Live reported.

Burt Flickinger, managing director at Strategic Resource Group, told the outlet that UPS supports about 37% of Amazon's shipments and that consumers are well aware of the potential slowdown on the horizon, thanks to extensive reporting — which will encourage them to buy on the ecommerce platform's biggest sale day.

Amazon's Prime Day last July was already the biggest in its history: Prime members bought more than 300 million items globally, according to the company — that's more than 100,000 items per minute.

The strike could happen as early as August 1, when the contract between UPS workers and the company expires. Unionized UPS workers, represented by the Teamsters, are asking for improved working conditions — including air conditioning in delivery trucks — and increased pay, CNN reported.

Retailers will have to "find their footing" in the aftermath of supply chain shortages and place orders ahead to be prepared for the potential strike, Flickinger tells Yahoo Finance.

Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

