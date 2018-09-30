Valuations
Project Grow
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 5: 'I Accept Your Offer of My Offer'
At times, it seems the contestants on our weekly streaming pitch show have the upper hand over our board of investors.
More From This Topic
Investors
To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'
Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
Entrepreneur Mindset
This Is Your Path to the $1,000-Per-Hour Mindset
If you don't value your time, who will?
Raising Capital
What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Branding
Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow
Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.
Selling a Business
Avoid These Financing Mistakes That Kill Business Valuations
Eliminating bad debt will make your company so much more attractive for sale.
Startups
The $10 Billion Club: Meet the 7 Most Valuable Startups in the U.S.
These are the Ubers and Airbnbs of the world, the startups that steadfastly remain private companies as they seek more millions in funding at higher and higher valuations.
Business Valuation
Is Your Business Approaching 409A Valuations the Right Way?
These valuations are a pain, but they're necessary if you're issuing common stock, stock options or any other form of non-qualified deferred compensation.
Amazon
Amazon, Now Worth 2 Walmarts, Is Donating Half of Its New Building to a Homeless Shelter
The shelter will open in 2020.
Apple
Apple Becomes First Company Worth More Than $800 Billion
The tech giant broke its own record.
Unicorn Club
20 Facts About the World's Billion-Dollar Startups
A new study compares what these "unicorn" companies have in common.