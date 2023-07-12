Shark Tank India, including seasons 1 and 2, invested more than INR 1 billion in the deals. Within a period of 1.5 years, the majority of the startups who were featured on the show during season 1 closed transactions with outside investors that were 6X bigger in value.

Most startups that appeared on the show Shark Tank India secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

"Their current valuation is also 2.5X greater than what they were valued on Shark Tank season 1," commented Kanishka Mohan, Partner at Redseer.

27 startups secured capital from external investors

Following up on companies that either secured a deal or were rejected on Shark Tank season 1, the Redseer strategy consultants found that 27 startups successfully secured funds from external investors regardless of whether they scored a deal, dropped out, or got rejected on the show. In all, most startups that appeared on the show fared well afterward, securing better deals and increasing valuations.

Focus on consumer-facing ideas

90% of the ideas presented on Shark Tank India were centred around consumer-facing concepts. The remaining pitches were all about business-to-business (B2B) ideas.

"Out of the 19 deals, 10 came from the healthcare and manufacturing sectors. Majority of B2B deals were made by Namita & Peyush, having expertise in healthcare & manufacturing sectors respectively," said Mohan.

Most active shark & category

Aman Gupta was the most active shark securing 70 deals with a total investment of INR 246 million. Closely behind Aman were Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar securing 67 and 62 deals, with total investments of INR 215.5 million and INR 206.6 million, respectively. Six out of a total of eight sharks who appeared on the show preferred businesses in the food & beverages industry, while the remaining preferred to invest in healthcare.

Delving deeper, the investments in both seasons totaled INR ~1.06 billion, with the F&B sectors receiving the biggest share of the pie. Most of the deals made on the show had one shark onboard; however, it never happened that all the sharks invested in a single business.

Most pitched hailed from metro cities

The majority of the entrepreneurs who pitched on Shark Tank India were from metropolises, according to Redseer's analysis, and they had attended prominent schools including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and top business schools.

Even though the majority of the companies had their headquarters in metro areas, some had them in Tier I and II cities or smaller towns. Redseer also pointed out that several of the firms that were pitched had been in business for longer than two years.

On Wednesday, Prime Video also joined forces with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create Mission Start Ab, a first-of-its-kind series that will showcase India's grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth. The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.