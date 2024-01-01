Jordan Gillissie
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder & CEO of Equifund
Jordan Gillissie is the founder and CEO of Equifund, an alternative investment platform that provides retail investors with access to emerging companies. Registered with both FINRA and SEC, Equifund is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and educating investors.
Starting a Business
How to Navigate the Choppy Waters of Startup Valuation
In a landscape where down rounds are rising and a good business idea doesn't always equal financial gain, entrepreneurs must navigate the tricky waters of valuation with a clear-eyed approach to secure the funding they need.