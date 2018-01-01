VC 100

Entrepreneurs Are Turning Facebook and LinkedIn Feeds into Funding Opportunities

Yes, you know people.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
If This VC Sold His Company Today, He'd Do These Things Differently

He did well, but could have done better.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should

Think you'll run out of money before you turn a profit? Then do this.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
4 Things to Consider Before Investing in Other Entrepreneurs

Nearly anyone can become an angel investor. Decide if it's a fit for you.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Why Now Is The Best Time To Hunt For VC Funding

The success of your company's pitch could depend on the calendar.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read
The Simple Trick to Winning Funding From Midwestern VCs

Warning: There are funding quirks in flyover country.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands

Captive insurance companies have saved some firms millions in premiums and taxes.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Won Funding? Why You Should Wait to Celebrate.

Here's why your big investment isn't (an immediate) reason to celebrate.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
Insider Tips for Dealing Expertly with VCs

How to navigate the differences between angels, seeds and VCs.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors

They're out there -- but you'll need to look hard.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
