Verizon
After Breach, Verizon Drops Yahoo Purchase Price by $350 Million
Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is now valued at approximately $4.48 billion, down from $4.8 billion.
Verizon
Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data
Verizon Unlimited offers unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones for $80 per month.
Yahoo!
Verizon Wants a Better Deal for Yahoo After Latest Hack Revealed
The top American wireless carrier still expects to go through with the deal, but is looking for 'major concessions' in light of the most recent breach.
Verizon
Verizon Says Yahoo Hack Is 'Material,' Could Affect Deal
Verizon has had preliminary briefings from Yahoo but it still needs 'significant information' from the company before it makes a final decision on the acquisition.
Verizon
Verizon Pushes for $1 Billion Discount on Yahoo Deal
Last month Yahoo said at least 500 million of its accounts were hacked in 2014.
Yahoo!
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'
'Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand,' he said.
Yahoo!
Verizon Purchased Yahoo: What Does This Mean for You?
Given the new web properties and brands Verizon acquired, advertisers will have more opportunities than ever before.
Verizon
Verizon Eyes Automotive Technology Market, Could Spur Other Deals
Just last month, Verizon bought Yahoo for $4.8 billion, diving into digital media and advertising.
Yahoo!
The Identity Crisis That Led to Yahoo's Demise
When senior Yahoo executives gathered at a San Jose hotel for a management retreat in the spring of 2006, there was no outward sign of a company in crisis.
Verizon
Meet the Rising Star Behind Verizon's Effort to Buy Yahoo
The career cell phone executive has been leading the company's quest move beyond its telecom roots.