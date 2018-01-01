Verizon

After Breach, Verizon Drops Yahoo Purchase Price by $350 Million
Verizon

Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is now valued at approximately $4.48 billion, down from $4.8 billion.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data
Verizon

Verizon Unlimited offers unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones for $80 per month.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
Verizon Wants a Better Deal for Yahoo After Latest Hack Revealed
Yahoo!

The top American wireless carrier still expects to go through with the deal, but is looking for 'major concessions' in light of the most recent breach.
Reuters | 5 min read
Verizon Says Yahoo Hack Is 'Material,' Could Affect Deal
Verizon

Verizon has had preliminary briefings from Yahoo but it still needs 'significant information' from the company before it makes a final decision on the acquisition.
Reuters | 4 min read
Verizon Pushes for $1 Billion Discount on Yahoo Deal
Verizon

Last month Yahoo said at least 500 million of its accounts were hacked in 2014.
Reuters | 1 min read
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'
Yahoo!

'Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand,' he said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Verizon Purchased Yahoo: What Does This Mean for You?
Yahoo!

Given the new web properties and brands Verizon acquired, advertisers will have more opportunities than ever before.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
Verizon Eyes Automotive Technology Market, Could Spur Other Deals
Verizon

Just last month, Verizon bought Yahoo for $4.8 billion, diving into digital media and advertising.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Identity Crisis That Led to Yahoo's Demise
Yahoo!

When senior Yahoo executives gathered at a San Jose hotel for a management retreat in the spring of 2006, there was no outward sign of a company in crisis.
Reuters | 8 min read
Meet the Rising Star Behind Verizon's Effort to Buy Yahoo
Verizon

The career cell phone executive has been leading the company's quest move beyond its telecom roots.
Ina Fried | 4 min read
