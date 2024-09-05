Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Verizon Just Made a $20 Billion Acquisition—Here's Why the Company's CEO Calls It a 'Strategic Fit' Verizon announced Thursday that it is acquiring Frontier, a leading fiber internet provider.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Verizon is acquiring Frontier, a leading fiber internet provider, for $20 billion in cash.
  • Acquiring Frontier brings Verizon’s fiber footprint to 10 million homes by 2026, an increase from the about 7 million Verizon has today.
  • Verizon expects to save at least $500 million in annual costs after the acquisition.

Verizon said on Thursday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Frontier, a leading fiber internet provider, for $20 billion in cash.

Frontier is a nearly 90-year-old telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after taking on billions of dollars in debt. Frontier exited bankruptcy in 2021 with a fiber focus, and after years of effort, and $4.1 billion in investments, it has grown its customer base to 2.2 million households in 25 states. The company plans to add 2.8 million new locations for fiber connections by the end of 2026.

Verizon decided to buy Frontier to become more competitive in the fiber internet market. As of April 2022, AT&T Fiber and Crown Castle Fiber had 12.17% and 11.59% of the U.S. market respectively, compared to 10.74% for Verizon Fios.

Related: Broadband and Fiber are the Future, So What?

"The acquisition of Frontier is a strategic fit," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, in a statement. He added that the acquisition would help Verizon "deliver premium offerings to millions more customers across a combined fiber network."

Verizon chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Acquiring Frontier brings Verizon's fiber footprint to 10 million homes by 2026, an increase from the about 7 million Verizon has today.

Verizon expects to save at least $500 million in annual costs after the acquisition.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies, is expected to close in about 18 months.

Related: Verizon Agreed to a $100 Million Settlement Over Allegations of Secret Fees — Here's How to Get Paid
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

They Started a Home-Based Side Hustle Earning Up to $20,000 a Month — and It's Still Growing: 'Will Never Get Old'

TALEA Beer Co. co-founders LeAnn Darland and Tara Hankinson wanted to replicate the experiential appeal of a winery with their own brewery.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The Hidden Truths That Could Lead to Your Business's Downfall — and How to Uncover Them

Hidden factors, such as unspoken emotions and unacknowledged experiences, can significantly impact business outcomes. By addressing these hidden dynamics, leaders can foster a more open, productive and humane work environment that aligns with the true values of the company.

By Peter Goldstein
Business News

Would You Pay $50,000 for a 16-Week Program with Gary Vaynerchuk? A Dozen People Already Have — and There's a Waitlist

Gary Vee and his company are launching an accelerator, he exclusively told Entrepreneur.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Don't Let AI Eat You Alive — Follow These 3 Strategies Instead

Don't fear the rise of AI — instead, harness its power to create a more efficient, effective and ultimately successful business landscape.

By James Goodnow
Management

Processes, Prioritization, and Productivity: 5 Secrets for Ultra-Efficient CFOs

Join us for this free webinar to learn the ways financial leaders are retaining top talent while optimizing the effectiveness of your team's output and productivity.

By Entrepreneur Events
Business News

The Disney Documents Leak May Have Been Bigger Than Anyone Imagined. Here's What Hackers Stole.

According to files viewed by The Wall Street Journal, the breach was much more than employee chatter in Slack messages.

By Erin Davis