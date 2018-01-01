Vine

7 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Vine's Demise
7 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Vine's Demise

Although the video-sharing social media platform is going away, there are lessons to be learned.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
Giphy to Offer Tool for Converting Vines to GIFs
Giphy to Offer Tool for Converting Vines to GIFs

Following the announcement of Vine's shuttering, Giphy wants to enable Vines to live on as GIFs.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Sorry, But I'm Glad Vine Is Dead
Sorry, But I'm Glad Vine Is Dead

Say 'hi' to Meerkat for me, you horrible platform.
Evan Dashevsky | 3 min read
Twitter Is Shutting Down Vine
Twitter Is Shutting Down Vine

Although the app will be gone within the coming months, Twitter will be keeping Vine's website up indefinitely.
Nathan McAlone | 4 min read
5 Apps Disrupting the Social-Networking Scene
5 Apps Disrupting the Social-Networking Scene

These emerging options can help users make meaningful connections offline, express themselves through visual media or simply host real-time chats with groups of friends when you can't get together in person.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
5 Lessons From the Breakout Creators at This Year's Streamy Awards
5 Lessons From the Breakout Creators at This Year's Streamy Awards

Here's what you can learn about entrepreneurship and audience engagement from these social media stars.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
The Source Code for Vine was Accidentally Made Public
The Source Code for Vine was Accidentally Made Public

The source code for Twitter's six-second video app Vine was accidentally revealed online, The Register reports.
James Cook | 1 min read
Check Out This Vine of Jeff Bezos Dressed as an Alien
You read that correctly.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read

You read that correctly.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Leverage the Undeniable Power of Video Marketing on All Platforms
Leverage the Undeniable Power of Video Marketing on All Platforms

The benefits of adding video to your current social platforms are vastly greater than just doing what you are doing on more platforms.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
4 Social Media Sites Small Businesses Should Use More Often
4 Social Media Sites Small Businesses Should Use More Often

There's more out there than Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest and Twitter.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
