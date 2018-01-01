Volkswagen

Volkswagen Agrees to $15.3 Billion Settlement in Diesel Pollution Case
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Agrees to $15.3 Billion Settlement in Diesel Pollution Case

The settlement stems from VW's admission in September that it intentionally misled regulators by installing secret software that allowed U.S. vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
Reuters | 2 min read
VW to Pay More Than $10 Billion for U.S. Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen

VW to Pay More Than $10 Billion for U.S. Emissions Scandal

As part of the settlements, Volkswagen will to help boost zero emissions vehicles and introduce a program to offset excess diesel pollution from the offending vehicles.
Reuters | 3 min read
VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps
Volkswagen

VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps

Europe's largest automaker will this month unveil a new business strategy aimed at improving accountability and speeding up model development, with greater investments in electric cars, new technologies and mobility services among the key elements, company sources have said.
Reuters | 3 min read
VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say
Volkswagen

VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say

That would include versions of the Jetta sedan, the Golf compact and the Audi A3 sold since 2009.
Reuters | 4 min read
Learning From Volkswagen: 6 Tips for Surviving a Scandal
Reputation Management

Learning From Volkswagen: 6 Tips for Surviving a Scandal

Handled correctly, a scandal represents an opportunity to win trust, show goodwill and reassure consumers.
Luis Gallardo | 4 min read
The Biggest Lesson from Volkswagen: Culture Dictates Behavior
Volkswagen

The Biggest Lesson from Volkswagen: Culture Dictates Behavior

Here are four ways to build a culture which, unlike VW during its scandal days, accepts failure as a growth opportunity.
Robert Glazer | 5 min read
U.S. Files Civil Suit Against Volkswagen for Environment Violations
Volkswagen

U.S. Files Civil Suit Against Volkswagen for Environment Violations

The allegations in the lawsuit carry penalties that could cost Volkswagen billions of dollars, a senior Justice Department official said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Volkswagen to Give Gift Cards, Repairs to Diesel Car Owners
Scandal

Volkswagen to Give Gift Cards, Repairs to Diesel Car Owners

The embattled car maker admitted to installing 'defeat devices' in 11 million vehicles worldwide.
Reuters | 2 min read
Volkswagen Faces the Most Onerous Rebranding Challenge In History, Again
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Faces the Most Onerous Rebranding Challenge In History, Again

A nice apology letter from VW gives some clues just how badly they screwed up.
Peter Page | 5 min read
