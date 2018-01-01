Volkswagen
Fraud
Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler, Arrested in Germany for Potential Evidence Tampering
Audi involvement speculated in Volkwagen's ongoing Deiselgate emissions scandal.
More From This Topic
Volkswagen
Volkswagen Agrees to $15.3 Billion Settlement in Diesel Pollution Case
The settlement stems from VW's admission in September that it intentionally misled regulators by installing secret software that allowed U.S. vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
Volkswagen
VW to Pay More Than $10 Billion for U.S. Emissions Scandal
As part of the settlements, Volkswagen will to help boost zero emissions vehicles and introduce a program to offset excess diesel pollution from the offending vehicles.
Volkswagen
VW Looks for More Revenue From Ride-Hailing Apps
Europe's largest automaker will this month unveil a new business strategy aimed at improving accountability and speeding up model development, with greater investments in electric cars, new technologies and mobility services among the key elements, company sources have said.
Start Up Your Day
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Instagram adds new tools for businesses.
Volkswagen
VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say
That would include versions of the Jetta sedan, the Golf compact and the Audi A3 sold since 2009.
Reputation Management
Learning From Volkswagen: 6 Tips for Surviving a Scandal
Handled correctly, a scandal represents an opportunity to win trust, show goodwill and reassure consumers.
Volkswagen
The Biggest Lesson from Volkswagen: Culture Dictates Behavior
Here are four ways to build a culture which, unlike VW during its scandal days, accepts failure as a growth opportunity.
Volkswagen
U.S. Files Civil Suit Against Volkswagen for Environment Violations
The allegations in the lawsuit carry penalties that could cost Volkswagen billions of dollars, a senior Justice Department official said.
Scandal
Volkswagen to Give Gift Cards, Repairs to Diesel Car Owners
The embattled car maker admitted to installing 'defeat devices' in 11 million vehicles worldwide.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen Faces the Most Onerous Rebranding Challenge In History, Again
A nice apology letter from VW gives some clues just how badly they screwed up.