Monday Musings: Elon Musk's Satellite Plan & Shah Rukh Khan's Air India Connection

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Elon Musk to "Starlink" the internet issues. US government has cleared the launch of over 7,500 satellites to create fast long distance internet.

2. Air India seems to have a good Monday. Praising the airlines for its good service, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his desire to endorse it.

3. Indian techies are slowly taking over global giants. Oracle veteran by 22 years, Thomas Kurian will now head Google's Cloud division.

4. Volkswagen has taken the lead in the green race. The German automaker has committed an investment of $ 50 billion on electric vehicles by 2023.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.

