Wacky Business Ideas
How a Couple of College Kids Turned a Silly Sport into a Booming Business
Bubble soccer is the best kind of business bubble for Damon Grace and Lucas Andrews.
More From This Topic
Business Unusual
Mmmm, Crickets: How Exo Protein Bars Found Its Wings
Two entrepreneurs are singing the praises of cricket-based protein bars.
How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety
Skateboarders stay safe with customizable adhesive lights.
Taking Risks
4 Examples of Risks Leading to Reward
Meet the mavericks whose eccentric ideas paid off big.
Franchises
6 Wacky Franchises You Won't Believe Actually Exist
Check out these six franchises with unique ideas that you'll have to read about to believe.
Humor
Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud
We came up with three hypothetical inventions that would make Thanksgiving more enjoyable.
The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack
Traffic lights for toilet stalls cuts down on bathroom wait times at concerts, stadiums and other venues.
Growth Strategies
13 Hilarious Inventions We Can't Believe Exist, and Are Real Businesses
From a 'onesie' that lets your baby mop your floors to a mic-shaped sponge for rocking out in the shower, here are some wacky inventions from entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs
Building a Business on Backyard Camping
A look at how one entrepreneurial couple is finding success with its suburban version of the great outdoors.
Entrepreneurs
Startup Allows Customers to Design Their Own Soft-Drinks
uFlavor is banking on personalization as the next big thing in the beverage industry.
Starting a Business
A Grow-Your-Own Business For Herbivores
With Urban Cultivator appliances, foodies can grow fresh herbs and greens in their kitchens year-round.