Wacky Business Ideas

Mmmm, Crickets: How Exo Protein Bars Found Its Wings
Business Unusual

Mmmm, Crickets: How Exo Protein Bars Found Its Wings

Two entrepreneurs are singing the praises of cricket-based protein bars.
Jodi Helmer | 4 min read
How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety
Wacky Business Ideas

How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety

Skateboarders stay safe with customizable adhesive lights.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
4 Examples of Risks Leading to Reward
Taking Risks

4 Examples of Risks Leading to Reward

Meet the mavericks whose eccentric ideas paid off big.
David Port | 11 min read
6 Wacky Franchises You Won't Believe Actually Exist
Franchises

6 Wacky Franchises You Won't Believe Actually Exist

Check out these six franchises with unique ideas that you'll have to read about to believe.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud
Humor

Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud

We came up with three hypothetical inventions that would make Thanksgiving more enjoyable.
Stephanie Orma | 1 min read
The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack
Wacky Business Ideas

The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack

Traffic lights for toilet stalls cuts down on bathroom wait times at concerts, stadiums and other venues.
Carren Jao | 3 min read
13 Hilarious Inventions We Can't Believe Exist, and Are Real Businesses
Growth Strategies

13 Hilarious Inventions We Can't Believe Exist, and Are Real Businesses

From a 'onesie' that lets your baby mop your floors to a mic-shaped sponge for rocking out in the shower, here are some wacky inventions from entrepreneurs.
Kyle Russell
Building a Business on Backyard Camping
Entrepreneurs

Building a Business on Backyard Camping

A look at how one entrepreneurial couple is finding success with its suburban version of the great outdoors.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
Startup Allows Customers to Design Their Own Soft-Drinks
Entrepreneurs

Startup Allows Customers to Design Their Own Soft-Drinks

uFlavor is banking on personalization as the next big thing in the beverage industry.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
A Grow-Your-Own Business For Herbivores
Starting a Business

A Grow-Your-Own Business For Herbivores

With Urban Cultivator appliances, foodies can grow fresh herbs and greens in their kitchens year-round.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
