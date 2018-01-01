Wages
Jeff Bezos
More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices
They also released a video, which they uploaded to YouTube addressing the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner directly.
More From This Topic
Small Business Big Impact
Why This Entrepreneur Skips Outsourcing Labor to Provide a Livable Wage for Locals
Despite being its biggest expense, Brooklyn Brine's owner makes it his mission to provide a fair living wage to his 'coworkers.'
Income Growth
What Does the Number 2592 Mean to You?
The are two keys to wealth -- increase how much money you earn and being smart with it once you have it.
Gig Workers
Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy
Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Chipotle
Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos
You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
Money Management
Why It's Vital to Pay Yourself First in Business
You are your most important employee. Treat yourself as such.
New Hires
When Should I Hire My Next Employee?
This decision can have a huge impact on your bottom line, so apply a critical process like this one to get it right.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart Wage Hike to $15 an Hour Would Cost it $4.95 Billion, Study Says
The world's largest retailer raised wages for its hourly workers to $10 per hour earlier this year, but labor groups have called the raise inadequate.
Ready for Anything
Wal-Mart Says Tech Investments, Such as Warehouse Drones, Will Boost Online Sales
Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Wages
What Job Field Saw the Biggest Wage Growth?
A new report also highlights the biggest loser.
Target
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.