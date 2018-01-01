Wages

Why This Entrepreneur Skips Outsourcing Labor to Provide a Livable Wage for Locals
Small Business Big Impact

Despite being its biggest expense, Brooklyn Brine's owner makes it his mission to provide a fair living wage to his 'coworkers.'
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
What Does the Number 2592 Mean to You?
Income Growth

The are two keys to wealth -- increase how much money you earn and being smart with it once you have it.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Don't Sell Yourself Short in the Gig Economy
Gig Workers

Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos
Chipotle

You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
Zach Goldstein | 4 min read
Why It's Vital to Pay Yourself First in Business
Money Management

You are your most important employee. Treat yourself as such.
Sam Harrop | 5 min read
When Should I Hire My Next Employee?
New Hires

This decision can have a huge impact on your bottom line, so apply a critical process like this one to get it right.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
Wal-Mart Wage Hike to $15 an Hour Would Cost it $4.95 Billion, Study Says
Wal-Mart

The world's largest retailer raised wages for its hourly workers to $10 per hour earlier this year, but labor groups have called the raise inadequate.
Reuters | 2 min read
Wal-Mart Says Tech Investments, Such as Warehouse Drones, Will Boost Online Sales
Ready for Anything

Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Reuters | 3 min read
What Job Field Saw the Biggest Wage Growth?
Wages

A new report also highlights the biggest loser.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit
Target

The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Reuters | 2 min read
