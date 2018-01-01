Wal-Mart
3 Things To Know
Yodeling at Walmart and Mark Zuckerberg's Date With Congress: 3 Things to Know Today
Ecommerce
Entrepreneurs Are the Key to Success for Traditional Retailers
Macy's, Wal-Mart and Target should all consider structuring its websites like Amazon.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Why the Jet.com Acquisition Is Disappointing the NJ/NYC Tech Community
Had Jet grown into the company some hoped it would, New Jersey would have an anchor tenant that attracted other innovators.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart to Buy Jet.com for About $3.3 Billion
The deal would help Wal-Mart better compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart in Talks to Buy Online Retailer Jet.com
It was not clear how much Wal-Mart would pay, but Jet.com could be worth as much as $3 billion.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day
This is also part of Wal-Mart's broader strategy to strengthen its e-commerce business at a time when its online sales growth is slowing.
Wal-Mart
With Amazon in Sight, Wal-Mart to Offer Free Shipping for 30 Days
The company had announced a slew of programs, including online grocery pick up and a partnership with ride-hailing app Uber to deliver groceries as it looks to boost online sales.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart Rips Up China Online Strategy, Starts Again With Stake in Alibaba Rival
The deal will see the U.S. grocery giant swap its Yihaodian platform for a 5 percent stake in JD.com Inc., worth about $1.5 billion by the firm's latest market value.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart Wage Hike to $15 an Hour Would Cost it $4.95 Billion, Study Says
The world's largest retailer raised wages for its hourly workers to $10 per hour earlier this year, but labor groups have called the raise inadequate.
Ready for Anything
Wal-Mart Says Tech Investments, Such as Warehouse Drones, Will Boost Online Sales
Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart to Test Grocery Delivery With Uber, Lyft
The world's largest retailer said it would begin test deliveries within the next two weeks in Denver and Phoenix.