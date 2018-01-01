Andrea Hardalo

Andrea Hardalo

Social Media Editor
Andrea Hardalo is the social media editor of Entrepreneur.com. She previously managed social for Scout Media.

More From Andrea Hardalo

Rocket Launches Stalled, Carlton Sues 'Fortnite', and Prosecco Tops Champagne (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
How the Creator of Epic Meal Time Continues to Find Success 8 Years After His First Video
YouTube Icon

Harley Morenstein has brought the brand to other platforms and recently launched a line of snacks called Super Snack Time.
6 min read
Want to Be More Like Wendy's on Twitter? Here's What the Company's CMO Says to Do.
Wendys

Kurt Kane says just copying Wendy's voice won't cut it.
3 min read
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read
Use These Strategies to Stay Focused and Avoid Distractions. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read
Amazon is Banning Customers Who Make Too Many Returns. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read
Yodeling at Walmart and Mark Zuckerberg's Date With Congress: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read
Should Airplane Overhead Bins Be a 'Right'?
Travel

We asked our audience on social media for their thoughts.
2 min read
What a Bunch of Blockheads! Internet Outraged at MetLife Firing Snoopy.
Marketing

It's the great layoff, Charlie Brown. After 31 years of being the insurance company's mascot, MetLife cuts ties with the iconic characters.
2 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From People Featured as Google Doodles
Project Grow

Here are some words of wisdom that will motivate you, in honor of Google's 18th birthday.
2 min read
Will Instagram Hurt Snapchat With New Disappearing Photo and Video Feature?
Instagram

Check out what people were saying on social media after Instagram launched a very Snapchat-like experience.
2 min read
Business Leaders Respond to the Deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the Dallas Sniper Attack
Social Media

These tragic events have put race and the justice system into question, and many have taken to social media to express an array of emotions.
3 min read
Brits and Americans React to the Brexit Vote on Social Media
Social Media

From celebrities to politicians, tweets showed support or flat out anger after U.K. citizens voted to leave the EU.
3 min read
Tech, Business and Culture Leaders React to the Orlando Tragedy on Social Media
Social Media

After news of the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Florida broke out, people took to social media to show their support to the victims and the LGBT community and to voice their opinions on gun laws.
2 min read
The World Reacts on Social Media to Muhammad Ali's Death
Social Media

Politicians, entrepreneurs, celebrities and more took to social media to express their condolences for the man simply known as 'The Greatest.'
2 min read
