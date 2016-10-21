Get All Access for $5/mo

What a Bunch of Blockheads! Internet Outraged at MetLife Firing Snoopy. It's the great layoff, Charlie Brown. After 31 years of being the insurance company's mascot, MetLife cuts ties with the iconic characters.

By Andrea Hardalo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Desiree Navarro | Getty Images

It's the end of an era. MetLife yesterday announced that Snoopy and the Peanuts crew would no longer be part of the company's marketing strategy.

"We decided to transform the MetLife brand because our company is undergoing a pretty significant transformation," Richard Hong, senior vice president of global brand and marketing at MetLife, said in an AdWeek article.

The change was brought about after the company found that its consumers were "overwhelmed with the pace of change and are looking for a trusted partner to help them navigate these changes."

"We have great respect for these iconic characters. However, as we focus on our future, it's important that we associate our brand directly with the work we do and the partnership we have with our customers," Esther Lee, global chief marketing officer of MetLife, said in a press release.

MetLife definitely hit the nail on the head with that whole people getting "overwhelmed" with change thing. People all over the internet expressed shock at the firing of iconic character.

You don't have to worry too much about the Peanuts gang. They're getting ready for Halloween.
Andrea Hardalo

Social Media Editor

Andrea Hardalo is the social media editor of Entrepreneur.com. She previously managed social for Scout Media.

