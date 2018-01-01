Walmart

The Entrepreneur Index Helps You Keep Track of the Top Companies Founded by Entrepreneurs
The Entrepreneur Index Helps You Keep Track of the Top Companies Founded by Entrepreneurs

Track entrepreneurial businesses large and small in real time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
PepsiCo to Acquire SodaStream for $3.2 Billion
PepsiCo to Acquire SodaStream for $3.2 Billion

Plus, Walmart completes its $16-billion investment in Flipkart and Y Combinator invests in a non-invasive breast cancer screening bra.
Venturer | 1 min read
Walmart Partners With Meal Kit Company Gobble
Walmart Partners With Meal Kit Company Gobble

Plus, an invoice management platform raises $6.7 million and Strand Equity invests in an innovative ice-cream company.
Venturer | 1 min read
Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Fashion Brand. 3 Things to Know Today.
Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Fashion Brand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
This Entrepreneur Drove Across the Country to Sell His Product to Walmart
This Entrepreneur Drove Across the Country to Sell His Product to Walmart

John Mack now consults business owners on how to sell their products.
Madison Semarjian | 2 min read
Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.
Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores
McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores

Plus, Walmart's personal shopping service launches in New York and Microsoft has acquired GitHub.
Venturer | 1 min read
Why the Entrepreneur Behind Rent the Runway Decided to Launch Her New Company Through Walmart's Incubator
Why the Entrepreneur Behind Rent the Runway Decided to Launch Her New Company Through Walmart's Incubator

Jetblack, which just emerged out of stealth as the first company to go through Walmart's Store No. 8 incubator, is a text message-based personal concierge service.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Ambien Claps Back at Roseanne, Walmart Offers a Big Perk and Dick's Sales Soar. 3 Things to Know Today.
Ambien Claps Back at Roseanne, Walmart Offers a Big Perk and Dick's Sales Soar. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Elon Musk Announces a Tesla Hackathon Amidst Departure of Top Execs. 3 Things to Know Today.
Elon Musk Announces a Tesla Hackathon Amidst Departure of Top Execs. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
