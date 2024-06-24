Get All Access for $5/mo

Target Teams Up With Shopify To Give Online Small Businesses Brick-and-Mortar Shelf Space Target has an online Amazon competitor marketplace, and it's taking applications from small businesses now.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Target has a new partnership with Shopify that opens up its online marketplace, Target Plus, to select Shopify small businesses.
  • Target is the first mass retailer to also try to bring products from Shopify sellers to its physical stores.
  • Since launching in 2019, Target Plus has featured more than two million products from 1,200 partners.

Shopify small business owners can now apply to have their products appear on Target's virtual, and maybe even physical, shelves.

Target announced Monday that it is opening applications to its Amazon-competitor online marketplace, Target Plus, for small businesses that work with Shopify.

U.S. Shopify sellers can now throw their hat in the ring to have their products featured on Target Plus through the Marketplace Connect app. Target, in turn, will be able to understand which new, up-and-coming products resonate with its shoppers.

Target plans to put popular Shopify items that online customers discover and love on its physical store shelves "in the months to come," making it the first mass retailer to take Shopify products from the e-commerce space to brick-and-mortar stores.

That push for select Shopify items on physical shelves differentiates Target from rival Walmart, which has worked with Shopify since 2020.

The Shopify-Target alliance could be beneficial for both Shopify small businesses and Target.

Related: Target Is Making Thousands of Items Cheaper. Here's Why.

Smaller brands on Shopify could reach a wider demographic, within the stores of an established retailer. Target gives smaller brands a "halo" and acts as "an accelerant to the total business," Target Chief Guest Experience Officer Cara Sylvester said in an interview with CNBC.

Target Plus is also "one of the fastest growing parts of Target's business," Sylvester told the publication. The marketplace is like Amazon but invitation-only; it only features select items from Target's curation team.

The Shopify partnership could help Target Plus grow and find more sellers to catch up with competitors.

Target Plus has 1,200 sellers after launching in 2019. In comparison, Walmart's marketplace has more than 100,000 active sellers and Amazon has added nearly 5 million sellers since 2018.

Related: Target Eyes Paid Membership Program by End of 2024

"Make no mistake, we're all-in on Target Plus," Target chief digital and product officer Prat Vemana stated.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Growing a Business

Free Webinar | July 10: How to Get Your Products Sold in Stores

Join Ross MacKay, co-founder of Daring and founder of Cadence, as he shares his expertise on successfully getting your products onto store shelves. With experience in placing products in over 40,000 stores nationwide, Ross will provide actionable insights on creating a demand-driven brand from the start.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Culture

Inflation's Next Victim Is Your Freedom — Here's Why

We get it… Most people are tired of hearing the same old story about how the American Dream is dead; however, there's a different, more bleak aspect to that reality that far too few people have yet to realize.

By Solo Ceesay
Business Solutions

Download Images in Bulk with This $30 Lifetime Subscription

This Imaget Bulk Image Downloader enables batch image downloading with 100-percent quality retention.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Layoffs Have Dominated Headlines For the Last Few Years — and Great People Are Being Let Go. Here's How to Snatch Them Up Before Someone Else Does.

As leaders of growing companies, success depends on our ability to acquire and keep the very best talent. With the right strategy, you might hire a game-changer.

By Brad Rencher
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel