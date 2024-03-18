The retail giant is also limiting self-checkout lanes to 10 items or less.

Target is adding more staffed checkout lanes and limiting self-checkout to 10 items for customers. The company, which has over 2,000 locations in the U.S., announced that the change would go into effect over the weekend.

"Checking out is one of the most important moments of the Target run, and we know that a fast, easy experience — whether at self-checkout or the lanes staffed by our friendly team members — is critical to getting guests on their way quickly," Target said in a company release.

The chain will also be expanding traditional checkout lanes in all of its stores.

Related: Report: Target Eyes Paid Membership Program by End of 2024

The company said that it piloted the limited self-check-out lanes last fall and that customers were able to check out "twice as fast" as compared to traditional methods.

Target will also now allow store leaders to set specific self-checkout hours that "are right for their store" but noted that during peak busy hours, Express Self-Checkout will be available.

Target did not mention theft issues in its release about the checkout policy changes, but in September 2023, the company closed nine stores across four states in what the company said were high theft-traffic areas.

"We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," the company said in a memo at the time. "We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Related: Read Target's 15-Min Rule, Led to Firings Over Stanley Cups

Target's CFO, Michael Fiddelke, said in a Q3 2023 earnings report that the company was estimated to lose about $500 million due to retail theft, and in 2022, the company lost out on an estimated $700 million from the issue.

Target was up just over 2% year over year as of Monday afternoon.