Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Target Is Lowering Prices on Thousands of Items — Here's Where You Can Expect to Save The news was announced ahead of Target's Q1 2024 earnings call, expected to occur Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

By Emily Rella

In an attempt to offset inflation and dwindling retail sales, Target is cutting pricing on some of its most popular items.

This week, the chain announced it is slashing prices on 5,000 popular items across a slew of categories — 1,500 items will see immediate price cuts, while another 3,500 items are set to be at lower prices by the end of the summer.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, an EVP and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer at Target, in a release. "These new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings."

Related: Target Limiting Self-Checkout, Adding More Traditional Lanes

Price reductions will affect popular grocery finds from sports drinks to bagels and include toiletries and household necessities from big-name brands, including Clorox and Huggies.

Target-owned in-house brands Good & Gather and Everspring will also see deductions on key items.

The decision to slash prices comes ahead of Target's Q1 2024 earnings call, expected to happen Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

Target reported a stronger-than-expected fiscal 2023 and Q4 2023, thanks to "efficiency efforts" that saved the company more than $500 million year-over-year, a big focus of which was doubling down on retail theft.

However, even though profits were up, overall retail sales dropped by 1.7% in 2023 for the first time since 2016.

Related: Target Sued for Allegedly Collecting Data Without Consent

"Our team's efforts changed the momentum of our business, further improving our sales and traffic trends in the fourth quarter while driving profitability well ahead of expectations," Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target said in an earnings release, at the time. "Looking ahead, we'll continue to invest in the strengths and differentiators that have delivered strong financial performance over time."

Target was up over 2.2% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

The Psychological Impact of Recognition on Employee Motivation and Engagement — 3 Key Insights for Leaders

By embedding strategic recognition into their core practices, companies can significantly elevate employee motivation, enhance productivity and cultivate a workplace culture that champions engagement and loyalty.

By Mike Szczesny
Career

What the Mentality of the Dotcom Era Can Teach the AI Generations

The internet boom showed that you still need tenacity and resilience to succeed at a time of great opportunity.

By Charity Hudnall
Business News

Now that OpenAI's Superalignment Team Has Been Disbanded, Who's Preventing AI from Going Rogue?

We spoke to an AI expert who says safety and innovation are not separate things that must be balanced; they go hand in hand.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Red Lobster Breaks Silence on 'Misunderstood' Bankruptcy Filing: 'Does Not Mean We Are Going Out of Business'

The seafood chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

By Emily Rella
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Beyond the Great Resignation — How to Attract Freelancers and Independent Talent Back to Traditional Work

Discussing the recent workplace exit of employees in search of more meaningful work and ways companies can attract that talent back.

By Tyler King
Franchise

What Franchising Can Teach The NFL About The Impact of Private Equity

The NFL is smart to take a thoughtful approach before approving institutional capital's investment in teams.

By Alicia Miller