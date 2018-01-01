WeWork
News and Trends
WeWork Opens a Startup Incubator
Plus, Google has submitted its plans for its huge development in Mountain View, Calif., and Firefly, a smart city platform, launched with $21.5 million in seed funding.
Project Grow
WeWork's Headquarters Is the Ultimate Co-Working Space
With three large landings outfitted with cozy couches and lounges, the space provides synergy among WeWork teams.
News and Trends
Will.i.am Raises $117 Million in Venture Funding
Plus, Tesla has announced that it will debut its electric semi-truck and WeWork is getting into the childhood education space.
News and Trends
WeWork Acquires an Education Platform
Plus, Cisco buys Broadsoft for $1.9 billion and there's a new mattress startup disrupting the market.
The Fix
Here's How WeWork Pinpoints the Perfect Locations for Its Co-Working Spaces in Neighborhoods
When evaluating potential office locations in new markets, the workspace provider doesn't just rely on luck.
Coworking
Why This Legacy Company Is Betting on a Glass Highrise Vision of the Flexible Workspace
Servcorp, decades older than WeWork, sees a remote-work future without foosball tables and 'Hustle Harder' posters.
Growth Strategies
WeWork Will Give Away $20 Million to Entrepreneurs to Celebrate 100,000 Members
The company will honor startups, nonprofits, artists and more with its new Creator Awards program.
WeWork
WeWork Sues Ex-Employee for Disclosing Information to Reporters
In a complaint filed late on Friday with the New York Supreme Court for Manhattan, WeWork accused Joanna Strange, who was fired June 10, of unlawful access to its computers and of stealing confidential and proprietary information.
Parenting
Why WeWork's Busy Co-Founder Ignores His Phone When He's Home
'If you're not fully doing something, then you're probably not doing it well,' Miguel McKelvey says. Parenting included.
Lifestyle
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.