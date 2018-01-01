WeWork

More From This Topic

WeWork's Headquarters Is the Ultimate Co-Working Space
Project Grow

WeWork's Headquarters Is the Ultimate Co-Working Space

With three large landings outfitted with cozy couches and lounges, the space provides synergy among WeWork teams.
Kristin Hunt | 4 min read
Will.i.am Raises $117 Million in Venture Funding
News and Trends

Will.i.am Raises $117 Million in Venture Funding

Plus, Tesla has announced that it will debut its electric semi-truck and WeWork is getting into the childhood education space.
Venturer | 2 min read
WeWork Acquires an Education Platform
News and Trends

WeWork Acquires an Education Platform

Plus, Cisco buys Broadsoft for $1.9 billion and there's a new mattress startup disrupting the market.
Venturer | 2 min read
Here's How WeWork Pinpoints the Perfect Locations for Its Co-Working Spaces in Neighborhoods
The Fix

Here's How WeWork Pinpoints the Perfect Locations for Its Co-Working Spaces in Neighborhoods

When evaluating potential office locations in new markets, the workspace provider doesn't just rely on luck.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Why This Legacy Company Is Betting on a Glass Highrise Vision of the Flexible Workspace
Coworking

Why This Legacy Company Is Betting on a Glass Highrise Vision of the Flexible Workspace

Servcorp, decades older than WeWork, sees a remote-work future without foosball tables and 'Hustle Harder' posters.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
WeWork Will Give Away $20 Million to Entrepreneurs to Celebrate 100,000 Members
Growth Strategies

WeWork Will Give Away $20 Million to Entrepreneurs to Celebrate 100,000 Members

The company will honor startups, nonprofits, artists and more with its new Creator Awards program.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
WeWork Sues Ex-Employee for Disclosing Information to Reporters
WeWork

WeWork Sues Ex-Employee for Disclosing Information to Reporters

In a complaint filed late on Friday with the New York Supreme Court for Manhattan, WeWork accused Joanna Strange, who was fired June 10, of unlawful access to its computers and of stealing confidential and proprietary information.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why WeWork's Busy Co-Founder Ignores His Phone When He's Home
Parenting

Why WeWork's Busy Co-Founder Ignores His Phone When He's Home

'If you're not fully doing something, then you're probably not doing it well,' Miguel McKelvey says. Parenting included.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
Lifestyle

WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included

The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.