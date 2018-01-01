Whole Foods

3 Steps to Selling Your Business Without Sacrificing Its Soul
Acquisitions

3 Steps to Selling Your Business Without Sacrificing Its Soul

Honoring a company's culture in the midst of change should be a priority. Otherwise, an acquisition may fall apart.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
What the Amazon Whole Foods Acquisition Has in Store for Supermarkets: Digital Disruption
Whole Foods

What the Amazon Whole Foods Acquisition Has in Store for Supermarkets: Digital Disruption

But, would you believe that other disruptors are already gearing up, too? Say hello to Instacart, Uber EATS and Google Shopping Express.
Joel Barbier and Hiten Sethi | 6 min read
The Small Business Guide to Thriving in the Amazon-Whole Foods Era
Ecommerce

The Small Business Guide to Thriving in the Amazon-Whole Foods Era

The looming threat to all store owners is clear: Adapt digitally or die.
Corey Tollefson | 6 min read
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons From the Amazon/Whole Foods Mega-Merger
Amazon

3 Entrepreneurial Lessons From the Amazon/Whole Foods Mega-Merger

The entrepreneurial community should be watching this deal with bated breath for the revolutionary retail repercussions sure to come.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Will Remake Strip Malls
Amazon

Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Will Remake Strip Malls

What happens to small businesses if grocery stores shut down?
Brian Watson | 5 min read
Time Warner and Snapchat Partner to Create Original Programming
News and Trends

Time Warner and Snapchat Partner to Create Original Programming

Plus, Amazon is testing out a 'try before you buy' wardrobe service and Freshly has raised $77 million in a Series C round led by Nestle.
Venturer | 2 min read
With Whole Foods Purchase, Amazon Just Bought a Playground for Big Data
Amazon

With Whole Foods Purchase, Amazon Just Bought a Playground for Big Data

Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods isn't about automating checkout -- it's about bringing Amazon's online analytics to the offline world.
Stephen DiFranco | 5 min read
8 Interesting Tidbits From Whole Foods's Town Hall Following the Amazon Acquisition
Amazon

8 Interesting Tidbits From Whole Foods's Town Hall Following the Amazon Acquisition

CEO John Mackey recounted having a dream in which Whole Foods Market merged with Amazon a year and a half before the deal was announced.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
The Winners and Losers in Amazon's Whole Foods Deal
Mergers and Acquisitions

The Winners and Losers in Amazon's Whole Foods Deal

Consumers win. But other grocery stores? Not so much.
Craig Lawson | 5 min read
Amazon Is Buying Whole Foods for a Whopping $13.7 Billion -- Is It a Good Deal?
Amazon

Amazon Is Buying Whole Foods for a Whopping $13.7 Billion -- Is It a Good Deal?

The grocery chain will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
