Windows Phone
Start Up Your Day
A New Study Explains Why Your Facebook Friends Keep Sharing Pictures of Their Kids -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Taco Bell may be giving away free tacos for the NBA finals.
More From This Topic
Apps
This Free App Solves Math Problems for You. Well, Mostly.
Hate doing math? A new app called PhotoMath could solve your problems. But you'll have to check its work.
Microsoft
Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'
The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
National Small Business Week
Want to Know What's Happening in Your Industry? This Addictive Magazine App Can Help.
Flipboard lets you catch up on what's hot in your line of business in a few quick swipes.
Technology
Why I'm Ignoring the New iPhone Launch Hype -- And You Should, Too
For all the media attention new smartphones get, innovation has, sadly, become stale.
Technology
Need a New Smartphone? Keep an Eye Out for These Upcoming Devices
What we know so far about phones that are expected this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Note III, a new iPhone and more.
Technology
One Big Problem for Windows Phone Users
Sure, Microsoft has 75,000 new apps, but are they the right ones?