Windows Phone

More From This Topic

This Free App Solves Math Problems for You. Well, Mostly.
Apps

This Free App Solves Math Problems for You. Well, Mostly.

Hate doing math? A new app called PhotoMath could solve your problems. But you'll have to check its work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'
Microsoft

Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'

The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Want to Know What's Happening in Your Industry? This Addictive Magazine App Can Help.
National Small Business Week

Want to Know What's Happening in Your Industry? This Addictive Magazine App Can Help.

Flipboard lets you catch up on what's hot in your line of business in a few quick swipes.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Why I'm Ignoring the New iPhone Launch Hype -- And You Should, Too
Technology

Why I'm Ignoring the New iPhone Launch Hype -- And You Should, Too

For all the media attention new smartphones get, innovation has, sadly, become stale.
Amy Gahran | 4 min read
Need a New Smartphone? Keep an Eye Out for These Upcoming Devices
Technology

Need a New Smartphone? Keep an Eye Out for These Upcoming Devices

What we know so far about phones that are expected this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Note III, a new iPhone and more.
Kevin Smith | 6 min read
One Big Problem for Windows Phone Users
Technology

One Big Problem for Windows Phone Users

Sure, Microsoft has 75,000 new apps, but are they the right ones?
Steve Kovach
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.