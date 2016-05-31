Plus: Taco Bell may be giving away free tacos for the NBA finals.

Power up. Amazon's got a new tool for your browser -- you can interact with a limited-functionality Alexa at Echoism.io.

Big reveal. A leaked photo shows a sleek new Microsoft Surface phone screen, but many are skeptical of Windows's ability to compete when it comes to mobile.

Babies online. A new study finally offers some explanation of why new moms seem to take to Facebook constantly.

Poor judgment. A Snapchat video showed three teens throwing a bunny against the wall. They've since been arrested, proving that disappearing content can have longstanding consquences.

In memoriam. In honor of Memorial Day, Burger King locations in Missouri reserved a table for fallen veterans.