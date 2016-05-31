A New Study Explains Why Your Facebook Friends Keep Sharing Pictures of Their Kids -- Start Up Your Day Roundup Plus: Taco Bell may be giving away free tacos for the NBA finals.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thanasis Zovoilis | Getty Images

Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Power up. Amazon's got a new tool for your browser -- you can interact with a limited-functionality Alexa at Echoism.io.

Big reveal. A leaked photo shows a sleek new Microsoft Surface phone screen, but many are skeptical of Windows's ability to compete when it comes to mobile.

Babies online. A new study finally offers some explanation of why new moms seem to take to Facebook constantly.

Poor judgment. A Snapchat video showed three teens throwing a bunny against the wall. They've since been arrested, proving that disappearing content can have longstanding consquences.

In memoriam. In honor of Memorial Day, Burger King locations in Missouri reserved a table for fallen veterans.

Slam dunk. Taco Bell may be giving away free tacos during the NBA finals -- the visiting team just has to win.
Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

