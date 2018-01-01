Winning Strategies
Employee Retention
3 Ways to Retain and Motivate Your Top Salespeople
HIgh turnover rates cost time, money and sales. Here's how to keep your sales team stable and productive.
Ready for Anything
Donald Trump Used Grant Cardone Sales Principles to Win the GOP (And I Can Prove It)
Donald Trump is ruthless, has tremendous energy, and is willing to do whatever it takes.
Lessons
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Glean From This Past NFL Season
With Super Bowl mania subsided, a calm look at the NFL's season yields several lessons for those in the harshest contact sport of all -- business.
Motivation
4 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Donald Trump
The billionaire candidate believes in himself 100 percent. Can you say the same about yourself?
Entrepreneur Mindset
How to Reprogram That Self-Deprecating Little Voice in Your Head
Reclaim your energy and optimism for winning results as an entrepreneur with the following exercises.
Jeremy Bloom
Being Hyper-Obsessed With Winning Can Prevent You From Doing Just That
Jeremy Bloom is a two-time Olympian and 11-time World Cup gold medalist skier, a former NFL football player and now an entrepreneur. He has a lot of wins at his back.
Leadership
To Think Bigger and Better, Stop Glorifying Failure
Don't fail fast. Win fast.
Entrepreneurial Mindset
10 Mindsets of a True Winner
Mindset only matters when it leads to action. Winning is an action, not a mindset.
Motivation
Why the 'Everyone Gets a Trophy' Philosophy Needs to Die
Advertising mogul Jordan Zimmerman says kids need to be taught what it means to win and lose.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Holly Holm's Shocking Victory Over Ronda Rousey Reminds Us That Every Champ Is Beatable
Whatever you're fighting for in your business, you must do so for a higher purpose than just victory.