Winning Strategies

3 Ways to Retain and Motivate Your Top Salespeople
Employee Retention

3 Ways to Retain and Motivate Your Top Salespeople

HIgh turnover rates cost time, money and sales. Here's how to keep your sales team stable and productive.
Dustin Grosse | 5 min read
Donald Trump Used Grant Cardone Sales Principles to Win the GOP (And I Can Prove It)
Ready for Anything

Donald Trump Used Grant Cardone Sales Principles to Win the GOP (And I Can Prove It)

Donald Trump is ruthless, has tremendous energy, and is willing to do whatever it takes.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Glean From This Past NFL Season
Lessons

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Glean From This Past NFL Season

With Super Bowl mania subsided, a calm look at the NFL's season yields several lessons for those in the harshest contact sport of all -- business.
Daniel Wesley | 5 min read
4 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Donald Trump
Motivation

4 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Donald Trump

The billionaire candidate believes in himself 100 percent. Can you say the same about yourself?
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
How to Reprogram That Self-Deprecating Little Voice in Your Head
Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Reprogram That Self-Deprecating Little Voice in Your Head

Reclaim your energy and optimism for winning results as an entrepreneur with the following exercises.
Blair Singer | 8 min read
Being Hyper-Obsessed With Winning Can Prevent You From Doing Just That
Jeremy Bloom

Being Hyper-Obsessed With Winning Can Prevent You From Doing Just That

Jeremy Bloom is a two-time Olympian and 11-time World Cup gold medalist skier, a former NFL football player and now an entrepreneur. He has a lot of wins at his back.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
To Think Bigger and Better, Stop Glorifying Failure
Leadership

To Think Bigger and Better, Stop Glorifying Failure

Don't fail fast. Win fast.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
10 Mindsets of a True Winner
Entrepreneurial Mindset

10 Mindsets of a True Winner

Mindset only matters when it leads to action. Winning is an action, not a mindset.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why the 'Everyone Gets a Trophy' Philosophy Needs to Die
Motivation

Why the 'Everyone Gets a Trophy' Philosophy Needs to Die

Advertising mogul Jordan Zimmerman says kids need to be taught what it means to win and lose.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
Holly Holm's Shocking Victory Over Ronda Rousey Reminds Us That Every Champ Is Beatable
Entrepreneur Mindset

Holly Holm's Shocking Victory Over Ronda Rousey Reminds Us That Every Champ Is Beatable

Whatever you're fighting for in your business, you must do so for a higher purpose than just victory.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
