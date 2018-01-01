Word of Mouth
Word of Mouth
Chatter That Matters: 4 Must-Haves for Word-of-Mouth Marketing That Works
Cultivating a differentiator that's remarkable, relevant, realistic and repeatable is critical in our hypercompetitive marketplace. From there, word-of-mouth marketing takes on a power of its own.
More From This Topic
Marketing
The Art of Persuading Customers to Tell Your Story Is Becoming a Science
Word of mouth remains the best advertisement. Modern marketing tools make it easier to spread the word wider.
Marketing
Make No Apologies for Marketing Your Business
You have to put yourself out there to build a customer base. Talk about your business whenever you can!
Entrepreneur Network
Don't Let Self-Doubt Stop You From Starting a Business
Jennifer Hacker of lifestyle website Toast Meets Jam outlines five ways to face your fears and get moving toward success.
Word of Mouth
5 Ways to Maximize Word-of-Mouth Marketing
The old-fashioned method can still be the most effective in today's tech-heavy world.
Reputation Management
3 Steps to Repair a Damaged Reputation
Has your personal brand suffered a serious blow or maybe even sabotage?
Influencers
5 Ways to Grow Your Startup by Focusing on Mindshare
Cultivating relationships with a few key influencers is a faster route to success than competing for mass market attention.
Influencer Marketing
'Influencer Marketing' on the Rise, Study Says
Brand managers can increase their success by finding and building relationships with passionate consumers, employees and other social-media rock stars.
Customer Service
Why Customer Support Stories Spread Like Wildfire
We experience a positive or negative customer support moment, and then we talk, tweet, text, or write a status update about it.
Startups
Don't Overlook Print When Mapping Out Your Startup Marketing Plan
An exclusively online marketing strategy can't give potential customers something to hold onto.
Word of Mouth
How to Get Influencers to Drive Your Word-of-Mouth Marketing Campaign
Finding the right influencers can help a brand increase sales, drive growth and inspire long-term customer loyalty.