IREDA Signs MoU With Bank Of Maharashtra For Renewable Energy Projects Funding The collaboration aims to promote and facilitate co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of Renewable Energy projects across the nation

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Maharashtra (BoM).

"This collaboration aims to promote and facilitate co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of Renewable Energy projects across the nation," it said in an official release.

The MoU was signed by General Manager (Technical Services), IREDA, Bharat Singh Rajput and General Manager (Retail & MSME Credit), Bank of Maharashtra, Rajesh Singh at IREDA's Business Centre, New Delhi.

"This MoU with Bank of Maharashtra is another significant step in our ongoing efforts to promote Renewable Energy adoption in India. By joining forces, we aim to provide a robust financial ecosystem for Green Energy projects, making clean and sustainable energy accessible to more communities and industries. The partnership underscores the importance of Financial Institutions and Government Agencies working together in line with the country's goal to achieve India's goal of Net Zero emissions by the year 2070, the target set by the Hon'ble Prime Minister," said Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, in the statement.

The MoU comprises several services including co-lending and co-origination support for all Renewable Energy projects, facilitating loan syndication and underwriting, management of Trust & Retention Account for IREDA borrowers, and a commitment to establishing stable fixed interest rates spanning a period of 3-4 years for IREDA borrowings.

To address the substantial funding requirement of the renewable energy sector, including emerging technologies such as green hydrogen and offshore wind, IREDA has signed MoUs with public sector banks and financial institutions to collaborate on co-lending for big-ticket-size projects, added the release.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

