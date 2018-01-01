Work environment
Employee Feedback
Strengthen Your Team by Getting on Your Employees' Level
Work isn't a vacation or a playground. So, de-emphasize the perks. Perks can attract employees, but they won't keep them around.
More From This Topic
Office Etiquette
9 Rules of Open-Office Etiquette
When the rules of open-office etiquette are observed, camaraderie, communication and collaboration will ensue.
Environment
The Still-Not-Here-Yet Paperless Office
Going paperless is an investment that has proven its worth.
Leadership
7 Ways to Create Harmony In the Office
Simple, pleasant behaviors bolster camaraderie that improves productivity at work.
Managing Employees
Why I Give My Employees $1,000 to Do (Almost) Whatever They Want
A modest stipend is a powerful incentive for employees to work for something they want other than a paycheck.
Work environment
Struggle to Stay on Task at the Office? A New Study Says You're Not the Only One.
Disengaged employees are apparently a global problem.
Team-Building
The 5 Most Successful Work Environments (and the 5 Worst)
What's your environment like? 'Nine to five' and 'sink or swim'? Or individually focused, with a strong team spirit?
Ready for Anything
How To Tap Into Your Personal Productivity Style
Once you find your productivity sweet spot, you can tailor your day around it.
Workplace Wellness
5 Things That Keep Both Genders Happy in the Workplace
Flexibility in all aspects is key in keeping a happy office atmosphere for both men and women.