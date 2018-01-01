work hours

More From This Topic

Link Found Between Working Night Shifts and Increased Risk of Heart Disease
Health

Link Found Between Working Night Shifts and Increased Risk of Heart Disease

Nurses in the study who worked at least three nights per month were more likely to develop heart problems over the next 24 years than nurses who stuck to daytime shifts.
Reuters | 3 min read
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit
Target

Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Reuters | 2 min read
This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About
History

This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About

The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America

The change will affect the chain's 23,000 employees.
Krystina Gustafson | 2 min read
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
Work Habits

9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)

A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.