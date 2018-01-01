work hours
Work-Life Balance
Does Richard Branson's 3-Day Workweek Actually Work?
Employees want flexible schedules and more hours for the rest of their lives. Businesses have a lot to gain by giving them what they want.
More From This Topic
Health
Link Found Between Working Night Shifts and Increased Risk of Heart Disease
Nurses in the study who worked at least three nights per month were more likely to develop heart problems over the next 24 years than nurses who stuck to daytime shifts.
Target
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
History
This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About
The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America
The change will affect the chain's 23,000 employees.
Work Habits
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.