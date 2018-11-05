Writing

How Entrepreneurs and Executives Can Develop a Writing Habit -- and Why They Should
Writing

How Entrepreneurs and Executives Can Develop a Writing Habit -- and Why They Should

An executive with the ability to communicate clearly through the written world can reap many benefits.
Ivan Kreimer | 5 min read
Better Business Writing and Grammar, Lesson 2: 'Danglers' and 3 Common Writing Errors
Writing

Better Business Writing and Grammar, Lesson 2: 'Danglers' and 3 Common Writing Errors

Do you commit errors, including fragments, run-ons and nonparallel construction? Here's how to stop.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online
Writing

7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online

Writing might not be your strong suit, but there's no reason to repeatedly make these kinds of mistakes.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
Become a Better Business Writer in 2 Easy Steps -- a No-Tears Guide
Writing

Become a Better Business Writer in 2 Easy Steps -- a No-Tears Guide

A new series on good writing, starting with some of those annoying grammar rules you should have learned in high school -- but didn't.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
2 Very Visible Mistakes That Make Your Web Copy Look Unprofessional
punctuation

2 Very Visible Mistakes That Make Your Web Copy Look Unprofessional

Make sure to correct these errors in your blogs and product websites.
David Loftus | 6 min read
Is Your Content Flabby? Here's How to Trim Those Verbal Love Handles!
Writing

Is Your Content Flabby? Here's How to Trim Those Verbal Love Handles!

Your guiding principle should be to not write the way you -- or any of us -- talk.
David Loftus | 5 min read
10 Things This First-Time Novelist Did to Write and Sell a Bestseller (Podcast)
How Success Happens Podcast

10 Things This First-Time Novelist Did to Write and Sell a Bestseller (Podcast)

A conversation with author Stephanie Storey about how she found success with a daring risk-it-all game plan.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
10 Tips for Writing Emails That Will Get You Tangible Results
Email

10 Tips for Writing Emails That Will Get You Tangible Results

If you follow this 10-step process, you'll avoid the email mistakes that other marketers are making.
Susan Gunelius | 6 min read
3 Lessons You'll Learn by Writing a Book About Your Business
Writing

3 Lessons You'll Learn by Writing a Book About Your Business

Describing your entrepreneurial mindset to others will help you discover truths about your company and yourself.
Vernon Lindsay | 5 min read
Want to Publish a More Gripping Blog? Try These 3 Power-Writing Tips.
Writing

Want to Publish a More Gripping Blog? Try These 3 Power-Writing Tips.

For starters, drop the use of the word 'there' at the beginning of a sentence. Ditto for 'while.'
David Loftus | 7 min read
