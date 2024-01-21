Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Content marketing has quickly made generating interesting writing, sharing likable images, and keeping your clients and potential clients steadily fed with consumable material a must for most business leaders. If you have a product or service you'd like to focus on instead of writing about it, then a new-age AI content creation tool might be perfect for you.

Through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this lifetime pro subscription to Write Bot — an AI-driven content creation platform — for just $29.97 (reg. $539). With its own machine learning algorithm and natural language processing techniques, this tool is billed as being capable of mimicking human writing, so you should be able to maintain an attractive, accessible voice for your business.

The tool is simple to use; just write in the provided blank space with whatever level of detail you have and then ask Write Bot to generate content, which it will do in a matter of a few seconds. From there, you can work back and forth with the AI to edit and publish the work. You can use this brilliant tool for writing social media ads, SEO-driven content for Google, blog posts, outlines, and much more.

This plan is good for up to 1,000,000 AI words generated each month, as well as more than 12 use cases and priority email and chat support. Discover why one reviewer described this as a "very nice writing assistant!"

StackSocial prices subject to change.