These days, it seems like everyone has published a book. That can lead us to feel like we should publish, too. But before you rush to the presses, ask yourself these four important questions.

Nearly every entrepreneur I know has already published a book, is currently writing one or is considering writing one.

Before I published two books, I thought writing a book would be easy. I write fast, so I figured I'd just "bang something out" within a couple of months. Publishing two books taught me that bringing a book into the world is painstakingly difficult work and is not for everyone. Here are four questions you should ask yourself if you're wondering if it's for you.

