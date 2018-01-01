WWDC

iOS 11 Adds Peer-to-Peer Payments and Siri Translation and Overhauls App Store
Apple

iOS 11 Adds Peer-to-Peer Payments and Siri Translation and Overhauls App Store

Apple also revealed a new iPad Pro, which will take advantage of some powerful multi-tasking features in iOS 11.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
Apple Touts Speed and Privacy Upgrades in macOS High Sierra
Apple

Apple Touts Speed and Privacy Upgrades in macOS High Sierra

The most significant improvements are behind the scenes, but there's also better tracking protection and browsing performance in Safari, among other new features.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Keynote
Apple

How to Watch Apple's WWDC Keynote

The opening WWDC keynote begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on Apple's website.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
What to Expect at Apple WWDC 2017
Apple

What to Expect at Apple WWDC 2017

Check out the most prominent rumors and speculation about WWDC ahead of Monday's keynote.
Matthew Buzzi | 4 min read
Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move
Apple

Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move

The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
