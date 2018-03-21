The 4 Things You Have to Do to Become Famous on Social Media

/

Neil Patel wants to help you become "Insta" famous.

March 21, 2018 2 min read

Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel isn't as famous as some others in his field like Tim Ferriss or Gary Vaynerchuk, but he's built his brand to the point where he is well-known within the circles that matter to his business and can make big profits off of it. Just as importantly, Patel has continued to stay consistent with his output and will continue to build his brand.

In this video, Patel wants to help you do the same. If you follow his tips, you might not get stopped on the street so strangers can take pictures with you or ask for autographs, but you don't need that to be successful. Instead, Patel wants to help you gain personal acclaim within your industry, building an audience that you can actually help and that can help you.

By following his four simple tips, you can start building that personal brand. Just realize that it doesn't come overnight. In fact, one of Patel's tips is that you have to be consistent -- not just over a week or two, but over the course of years. By devoting your time and energy to this over a long period, you prove you're in it for the long haul and give yourself the best chance to earn a great reputation.

