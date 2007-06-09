How do I compile a business plan?

June 9, 2007 min read

I could write you a book, in email, except that I already have and its posted free on the web. You can buy it for $20 at Amazon.com or www.paloalto.com, but its also at Hurdle: the Book on Business Planning. It takes you step by step through the whole process. That site is free and has a good keyword search and index, but the idea is read it like a book, start at the beginning.



I've also put a lot of resources, including the archive of my of columns at Entrepreneur.com and at Timberry.com. That includes multimedia videos including my 40-minute summary that appears on the SBA site, more website resources, and more writing,



Finally, there's bplans.com, perhaps the largest free resource on business planning, with 100 free sample plans, lots of articles, tools, etc.



Tim