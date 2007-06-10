Marketing

Where do I find clients for a new printing company?

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, and Consultant
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Printing can be a tough business! I'd suggest you try to connect with other established companies in your area, and see if you might be able to get started by handling some of their overflow ( since as you know many smaller shops outsource lots of their work).

Unless you are very well funded (and I mean that you have enough money set aside to keep you afloat for at least 8 months, which includes a normal salary for you, and the costs you will incur for rental, staff, supplies & lease expenses) take it slow. Concentrate on certain kinds of jobs that the equipment you lease can easily handle with maximum performance/ output with min headaches for you. If you are good - service and results-wise, word will get around and people in Chamber(s) you belong to will start calling you.

Volunteer your services to several area non-profits, in exchange for print and online recognition. They have a slew of connections and are in dire need of any assistance with their printing needs. You get to do something nice for a worthy organization, and are helping to build your business ( and good reputation) in the process!

Last but least (actually this should be first!!) get a professional logo designed, a business card and at least one sales sheet ( an oversized piece that can act as a direct mail postcard is fine), along with a basic website ( 4 pages is fine to start). Hire a good designer and copywriter, so that your firm shines from the get-go.

Best of luck with your new venture!

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Market Like You Mean It

Market Like You Mean It

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019