There is so many work-at-home internet sites for stay-at-home moms out there. How do I know it's not a scam?

June 13, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've all seen the cheesy websites: "Invest just $100and Be a Millionaire in Two Weeks!" or "Make Big Cash Stuffing Envelopes!"Americans lose billions to fraud every year and work-at-home scams top the listas a method for crooks.First let's clear up the terminology. Work-at-home positions are for people whowould like to telecommute or work for a company outside of the traditionaloffice setting. You should never put down cash in order to begin working for acompany. Home based business situations are different in that there willusually be some sort of initial investment to open up shop. Home basedbusinesses can take the form of network marketing opportunities such as Avonor Bookwise or franchises such as Build-a-Bear or Stroller Strides. Beware ofpyramid schemes taking the form of the aforementioned legitimate businesses.To protect yourself in either of these situations, run the name of the companyyou're interested in through the Better Business Bureau website ( www.bbb.org ). The next step tostaying safe is to research the company yourself. Google the name and try todetermine if the company has a solid reputation. Who links to them? Investingin a brand new company that is "sure to take off", gives you the sameodds as winning big in Vegas, and in this case there is no shrimp buffet.Asking to speak with current users may seem like a good idea, but just astestimonials can be constructed by a creative writer, the person on the otherend of the phone could be a compensated actor.If you've determined that the company has a solid reputation, has been acknowledgedby a major media outlet, and gives you that warm fuzzy feeling, it's time todeal with legalities. Scammers are quick to give you oral assurances, but don'tfall for it. Make sure that you get the refund policy in writing.I personally never do business with a company that I haven't heard very goodthings about from a trusted associate or family member. That said, even cousinJoe can get swindled so don't substitute an eager sales pitch for your due diligence.Last but not least, trust your instincts. If the website looks like it wasdesigned by a fifth grader with a copy ofmove on. If they ask for your social security number, creditcard number, and mother’s maiden name within five minutes of talking to you, beafraid. And if the company makes outrageous -sound-to-good-to-be-true claims,keep walking. You're not going to make $10,000 your first week doing anythinglegal. But if you do, call me.Good luck, Bunmi ZalobResources: scambusters.orgwww.consumerlaw.orgwww.bb.orgwww.wahm.com