How do I start a website for my business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Congratulations on deciding to take your business online!

The first thing you need to do is to register your domain name.  This would be www.yourcompany.com . You can do this with a domain registrar - I prefer GoDaddy.com

Then you need to work with a designer to create the look and feel for your web site. A good designer will help you to figure out what information should and should not be included on your web site. You want to be informative about your business without going overboard.

Your next step is to secure a hosting account for your web site. Your web designer can help you to do this as well. I also like GoDaddy.com for a hosting company as well.

Good luck!

