Technology

How do I get my foot in the door as a web designer?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The answer depends on what door you want to get into.

If you want to create your own opportunities, build some of your own websites and experiment with driving traffic and dabble in affiliate marketing. There's nothing like real-life experience to understand what will bring visitors and how design and navigation influences visitor behavior.

If you want to work with a design firm, you can get your foot in the door with internships or by networking with existing company employees. If you don't have any work experience, building some of your own sites as mentioned above will help to convince prospective employers that you have the skills necessary to succeed.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It