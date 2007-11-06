Marketing

How does a small business network with larger companies?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
<P>The first thing I would do is see how your idea is different from other sites already in existence that are similar to what you are trying to build.</P>
<P>I can think of three without having to do a web search:</P>
<P>http://www.shopzilla.com </P>
<P>http://www.froogle.com </P>
<P>http://www.shopping.com </P>
<P>How do you plan to compete with these companies? What makes your website different? What will make people use your website versus using Google's website? Why would companies want to list their products on your website as opposed to Google's?</P>
<P>I urge you to focus on those questions first and then when you have solid answers, proceed to connecting with someone in marketing or business development at the companies you mentioned.</P>
<P>If you don't have a solid point of differentiation, I'm afraid you might not generate much interest.</P>
<P>Good luck!</P>

