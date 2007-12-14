Technology

What is the best way to predict how much you will sell on the internet?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Good for you for wanting to manage your inventory wisely before you even start your online store. It's a good thing to keep in mind. Unfortunately, there really is no way to predict how much your online store will sell and your off-line sales aren't really a good gauge either. The best way to handle this kind of scenario is to:

1) Examine your competition. Try to figure out their revenue or units sold and then base your figures on whether you have more or less brand recognition than them--or if your company will be doing more marketing.

2) Instead of making projections, set goals. Set a goal of selling X amount of your product and use that as your barometer when planning. If you meet your goal, GREAT--order more product.

3) Manage your supply chain effectively. Develop good relations with your vendors and suppliers so that if you need an emergency shipment, they can get your products to you quickly and avoid a drain on your inventory.

Follow these tips and you'll stay in good shape. After the first quarter, you'll be better able to predict what your inventory usage and sales will be so that you can order effectively. And, if you ever order, you can always have a sale as a last resort. It's not ideal, but it works in a pinch.

Good luck!

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It