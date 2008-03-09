Starting a Business

Is there an advantage to graduating from a prestigious university?

Not unless you plan to start a major search engine, in which case it probably makes sense to go to Stanford and get a graduate degree in engineering. On the other hand, dropping out of a prestigious university can certainly help too--just looks at Bill Gates!

Kidding aside, you can learn finance at any good college or university. It's what you do with that degree that really matters. If you can get an internship or part-time job with a growing company while you're still in school, that will probably get you farther than a fancy degree.

