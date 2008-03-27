How can a minor obtain a business loan for a start up?

March 27, 2008 min read

Unfortunately, I am not aware of any bank that would lend money to a minor. The reason, as you rightly pointed out, is that minors are (under the law) deemed to lack a full appreciation of the consequences of their actions. You may be exceptionally talented and mature, but right now (and given your parents' financial situation), your options are limited. Either find another adult, family member or family friend willing to lend you the funds, or hang tight until you turn 18. Take that time to develop an exceptional business plan!