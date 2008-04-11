Marketing

How can I use social networking sites to boost my sales?

I'd recommend using various online tools: a blog, email marketing and the social communities to build brand awareness and sales. Whether your firm produces unique designs or not, you can utilize these platforms to comment on new trends, promote a new line, introduce a contest, etc. Try to include pictures, audio files--and if possible--a well done video (which can be homemade), as that age group in particular responds well to interactivity and the hip factor.

Remember that any of these platforms can also help you boost your site's rankings organically (and produce new sales) when you post hyperlinks directly to your site. Don't forget to post a press release of your work to sites that your target markets are apt to visit, as well as online PR distribution sites like PRnewswire.com, enewspr.com and prweb.com because any editorial coverage is platinum.

Best of luck in building your business!

Pattie Simone

