How can I sell business ideas or investment ideas without becoming an entrepreneur myself?

Forget it. The idea has no value. If it's worth anything, a thousand other people have the same idea.You don't believe me? OK, prove it. Prove me wrong. Make your idea work. Find a management team, write a business plan, get the funding, and--whoops--you just became an entrepreneur.I could end this answer here, because that's really all I need. That's the truth. But, for the benefit of others, here's more explanation: Governments don't grant ownership of ideas. Inventions get patented, and creative works like books and paintings and movies and songs get copyrighted, and commercial language and symbols get trademarked. But nobody owns an idea. You can't sell what you don't own. Only a fool would buy it. It's like the old stories of people selling the Brooklyn Bridge.Ideas create wealth for the people or companies who take them and build businesses with them. Investors don't want your idea unless it comes with a team to implement it. They hear ideas all day long, every working day. They need businesses, not ideas.