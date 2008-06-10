How would you define marketing?

June 10, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can certainly look up a dictionary definition that tells you what marketing is. But I think it's more interesting to define what marketing is not.It's not a phone call to a prospect or an e-mail or letter to an individual. Those are all sales tactics. Selling is often confused with marketing but, in reality, marketing is what supports sales. Marketing creates an environment in which sales may be made successfully.