What kind of clientele should I focus on for my cleaning business if I am only available evenings and weekends?

June 16, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your hours would be perfect for most commercial and office clients, who don�t necessarily want their busy offices cleaned during work hours--so you may want to change your target audience.



Start out by targeting businesses near your home and branch out from there. Hit the �dissatisfaction� button with office administrators or purchasing people, because the quality of service for many cleaning companies falls off over time. If your pricing and quality are right, you may be able to get your foot in the door.



All the Best. Brad Sugars