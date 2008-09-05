Finance

I need a bridge loan to meet huge and steady demand, but my credit is a train wreck.

Positioned correctly, this opportunity sounds like a winner. How are you currently positioning this to a potential investor? Or have you?

One key is to put your numbers together, make a list of potential investors and start working the list. If your numbers are on the mark, you will find the funding you need.

In the meantime, you can probably raise your prices and increase your margins, making your numbers even better. It may even help your credit situation. Increased profits always do.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

