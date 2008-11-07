Are there ways to generate extra revenue beyond our everyday hotel business?

November 7, 2008 min read

One way to add a new profit center is by offering additional services guests may require, such as pet sitting and walking for very small dogs or babysitting services.You could develop a list of freelance service people that you have screened. The hotel could bill for the services with an added markup, and you would supervise and arrange for the work. The hotel guest would deal entirely with the concierge desk and not directly with the freelancers, so you would earn tips for managing these services. I hope this helps!