What is the best program to work as a virtual assistant?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Congratulations on taking the time to choose your technology wisely!

The best thing is for you to use some sort of online project management software. Basecamp is a good option: http://www.basecamphq.com or http://www.wrike.com has a more user-friendly interface.

As for accessing your clients' e-mail, that depends on what e-mail software they use. Most people use Outlook, in which case, it might make sense for you to recommend a hosted Outlook solution, which would allow you to create your own e-mail address like Roxxy@clientcompany.com so that your client support is seamless and invisible to outsiders. A hosted Outlook setup also allows you to manage and reconcile your client's calendars. Most major hosting companies offer this service.

A good company for hosted Outlook services is: http://www.123together.com/. It even offers a 30-day trial of the software. That's always a good thing.

However, before you use a service like this, make sure that your client's hosting company doesn't already offer it for a nominal investment.

